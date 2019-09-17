× Gary police seeks help identifying ‘Jane Doe’ found dead in alley

GARY, Ind. – Authorities in Lake County are seeking the public’s help with identifying a female who was found dead in an alley.

Gary police said they found the victim Monday in the alley of 20th and Pennsylvania St.

“Jane Doe” is African-American, 5’2″, 117 lbs, and has short black hair with her ears pierced. Police said she was wearing an blue and white Nike windbreaker, size XS. The victim was wearing a Superman branded t-shirt with “Super Girl Power” on the front and had blue and black Nike Air Max Plus shoes on, size 7.

She was also wearing Champion brand blue pants, size L, with grey stripes.

Anyone with information about this individual is asked to call the Lake County Coroner’s Office at 219-755-3265.