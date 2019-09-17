Flooding continues on segments of northern Illinois rivers
Moderate Flooding continues at Russell, Gurnee and Lincolnshire on the Des Plaines River and Algonquin on the Fox River. Minor flooding is on-going at Shirland on the Pecatonica River, Montgomery on the Fox River and Des Plaines on the Des Plaines River. A Flood Advisory for near-bankfull conditions is in effect at River Forest on the Des Plaines River. Segments of rivers under Flood Warnings/Advisories are depicted in green on the headlined map.
Following is the latest Hydrologic River Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service:
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Tue Sep 17 2019
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecasts
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 14.50 07 AM Tue -0.40
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 9.66 06 AM Tue -0.53 MODERATE
Gurnee 7.0 10.34 06 AM Tue -0.14 MODERATE
Lincolnshire 12.5 14.72 07 AM Tue -0.10 MODERATE
Des Plaines 15.0 17.38 07 AM Tue -0.27 MINOR
River Forest 16.0 13.68 07 AM Tue -0.28 ADVISORY
Riverside 7.5 6.65 07 AM Tue -0.18
Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 11.32 06 AM Tue 0.12 MODERATE
Montgomery 13.0 13.56 06 AM Tue 0.00 MINOR
Dayton 12.0 10.36 07 AM Tue -0.40
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 15.53 06 AM Tue -0.62
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 8.17 07 AM Tue -0.40
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 7.76 07 AM Tue -0.69
Shorewood 6.5 3.12 07 AM Tue -0.59
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 3.47 06 AM Tue -0.07
Foresman 18.0 4.68 07 AM Tue -0.06
Chebanse 16.0 2.52 07 AM Tue 0.03
Iroquois 18.0 4.24 07 AM Tue 0.08
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 2.78 07 AM Tue -0.02
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 2.64 07 AM Tue 0.03
Kouts 11.0 3.60 07 AM Tue 0.01
Shelby 10.5 4.37 07 AM Tue 0.03
Momence 5.0 1.74 07 AM Tue 0.00
Wilmington 6.5 1.35 07 AM Tue -0.06
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 2.83 06 AM Tue -0.28
Little Calumet River
Dyer 12.0 2.16 07 AM Tue -0.17
Munster (H 12.0 5.24 07 AM Tue -0.09
South Holland 16.5 5.47 07 AM Tue -0.82
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 1.53 07 AM Tue -0.17
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 2.73 07 AM Tue 0.03
Leonore 16.0 3.39 07 AM Tue -0.07
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 6.78 07 AM Tue -0.41
Ottawa 463.0 460.32 06 AM Tue 0.18
La Salle 20.0 15.99 07 AM Tue 0.30
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 5.24 07 AM Tue -0.92
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 5.21 06 AM Tue -1.37
Perryville 12.0 9.34 06 AM Tue -1.10
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 13.16 07 AM Tue 0.19 MINOR
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 7.66 06 AM Tue 0.04
Latham Park 9.0 7.91 06 AM Tue 0.09
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 3.41 06 AM Tue 0.49
Byron 13.0 10.94 07 AM Tue -1.03
Dixon 16.0 13.26 06 AM Tue -1.57