Flooding continues on segments of northern Illinois rivers

Moderate Flooding continues at Russell, Gurnee and Lincolnshire on the Des Plaines River and Algonquin on the Fox River. Minor flooding is on-going at Shirland on the Pecatonica River, Montgomery on the Fox River and Des Plaines on the Des Plaines River. A Flood Advisory for near-bankfull conditions is in effect at River Forest on the Des Plaines River. Segments of rivers under Flood Warnings/Advisories are depicted in green on the headlined map.

Following is the latest Hydrologic River Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service: