Driver accused of letting students drive northwest Indiana bus pleads guilty

Posted 8:50 AM, September 17, 2019, by

Yellow back of school bus with a sign .

VALPARAISO, Ind. — A former northwestern Indiana school bus driver who authorities say allowed children as young as 11 years old drive a bus has pleaded guilty in an agreement with prosecutors.

The Northwest Indiana Times reports Joandrea McAtee, of Portage, who was charged with a felony count of neglect of a dependent, entered the agreement Monday. Sentencing is Oct. 28 and McAtee could petition to reduce the charge to a misdemeanor if she completes probation.

The Porter County Sheriff’s Office has said McAtee allowed three students — ages 11, 13 and 17 — to drive the bus for a short distance in a rural area near Valparaiso as she was dropping students off from school in September 2018. McAtee was fired by the Porter Township school district.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.