Dense fog over Lake Michigan, along nearshore and lake front areas this Tuesday morning

CHICAGO — Visibility is a quarter-mile or less over Lake Michigan including the nearshore waters and along the immediate shoreline where a Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect this Tuesday morning. Visibility improves as you go inland, but hazy/foggy conditions prevail.

If you are out driving this morning close to the lake or boating be aware of the severely restricted visibility close to and on the lake and take extra precaution. Conditions will be slow to improve this morning and could persist over the water into the afternoon.