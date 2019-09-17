Dense fog over Lake Michigan, along nearshore and lake front areas this Tuesday morning

Posted 7:04 AM, September 17, 2019, by , Updated at 07:47AM, September 17, 2019

Foggy morning in Chicago on Sept. 17, 2019. Photo by Barry Butler Photography.

CHICAGO — Visibility is a quarter-mile or less over Lake Michigan including the nearshore waters and along the immediate shoreline where a Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect this Tuesday morning. Visibility improves as you go inland, but hazy/foggy conditions prevail.

If you are out driving this morning close to the lake or boating be aware of the severely restricted visibility close to and on the lake and take extra precaution. Conditions will be slow to improve this morning and could persist over the water into the afternoon.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.