× As CPD copes with 4th officer suicide this year, police brass remind cops ‘you’re not alone’

CHICAGO — Suicide has struck the Chicago police department once again.

A 40-year-old officer who worked in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the city’s North Side took his own life, according to the department.

Police say the 17-year veteran was well-liked and a friend to many on the department.

Superintendent Eddie Johnson and grief counselors met with the officer’s co-workers in the 24th District Tuesday.

It is the fourth suicide of a Chicago officer this year.

Suicide among Chicago police officers is more than double the national average.

It’s led the department to talk more openly about the challenges cops face and the help that’s available.

If you are struggling and need someone to talk to, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline has around the clock help. The number is 800-273-8255. Their website is suicidepreventionlifeline.org.