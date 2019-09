Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We don't always get it right around here. In fact, have you watched us? We rarely do.

On September 17, the WGN Morning News celebrated 25 years of on-air magic. Larry Potash, Robin Baumgarten, Paul Konrad, Pat Tomasulo, Dean Richards, Ana Belaval, Dan Ponce, Lauren Jiggetts, Morgan Kolkmeyer, Sarah Jindra and Marcus Leshock took a look back over the two and a half decades.