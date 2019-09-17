Active shooter drill conducted Tuesday at Water Tower Place

CHICAGO —Chicago police are conducting an active shooter drill at Water Tower Place Tuesday morning.

The drill began at 6 a.m. at the Loop shopping center located at 835 N. Michigan Avenue, and ended around 8 a.m.

It was designed to help train the Chicago Police Department and Water Tower Place security in the case of an active shooter situation.

The drill was scheduled for the early morning hours before the mall opens at 10 a.m. Training activities took place both in and outside of the Water Tower.

Signage was posted along surrounding streets to make residents aware.

2nd Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins is “strongly discouraging” people from coming out to watch these activities, since a perimeter will be set-up.

 

 

