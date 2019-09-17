92-year-old man who attended first-ever Cubs game gets another surprise LIVE on WGN

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO —A 92-year-old Glenview man got the chance to experience his first ever Chicago Cubs game — with the help of his neighbors.

Bill Lill's neighbors said they found out he had never been to a game, and decided they needed to change that.

So on Friday, Sept. 13, Lill walked into Wrigley Field for the first time ever. Ten of his neighbors joined him for the momentous occasion, complete with a sign that read: "Bill's 1st Cubs Game! 92 years old!"

A video, posted on WGN's Facebook and Twitter pages, captures the 92-year-old standing at his seat with a beer in his hand, as Cubs fans cheer and chant his name.

The video caught the attention of thousands across social media —including the folks at Budweiser.

During an appearance on WGN Morning News Tuesday, Budweiser surprised Lill with a personalized Cubs jersey — and an invitation to throw out the first pitch at Friday's Cubs game.

Way to go, Bill!