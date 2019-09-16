Woman plagued by illness for weeks one of 14 cases of Legionnaires’ in Kane County

BATAVIA, Ill. — There are now 14 confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ Disease in Batavia.

Health officials reported two new cases over the weekend.

The 14 cases include 12 residents living at the Convenant Living at the Holmstad and two “community based” cases.

One of those cases is Angela Prusinski , who lives only three blocks away from Covenant Living at the Holmstad.

Prusinski felt sick after a family picnic in early September. But she wrote it off having some health issues in recent months. She thought she was just going through another rough patch.

Prusinski felt progressively worse and went to the ER on Labor Day. She was prescribed antibiotics and sent home.

She went back to the ER several days later and more tests revealed she had bacterial pneumonia in her left lung. She was sent home again.

More tests and a couple of days later, she got a call telling her she had contracted Legionnaires’ Disease.

She said she couldn’t believe the news.

“It’s never anything I expected to go through,” she said.

Legionnaires’ Disease is not transmitted person-to-person but transmitted after breathing in small droplets of water containing dangerous bacteria.

It’s most frequently acquired through complex water systems in hotels, hospitals, cruise ships etc.

Most people who are in good health do not get Legionnaires’ Disease after exposure. But people 50 and older, current or former smokers, patients with a chronic disease or those with a weakened immune system have a higher risk.

Convenant Living at the Holmstad has been trying to improve conditions by installing filters and cleaning cooling towers according to Kane County Health officials.