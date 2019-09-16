× Woman, 56, stabbed repeatedly by another woman wearing ‘Scream’ mask

CHICAGO — A Chicago woman was arrested Friday after she allegedly stabbed another woman repeatedly while wearing a “Scream” mask, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Patricia Calhoun-Murdock, 20, is being charged with attempted murder, home invasion and residential burglary. She has been denied bail.

Police said the attack happened in the early morning hours of Sept. 1 on the 4200 block of South Union Avenue. A 56-year-old woman was taking care of her son’s dog while he was away, and fell asleep on the couch. She woke up to Calhoun-Murdock holding a knife and wearing a mask from “Scream.”

According to State’s Attorney Lorin Jenkins, the victim begged the woman not to hurt her but the attacker said, “God is making me do this.” She was then stabbed repeatedly by Calhoun-Murdock.

After the stabbing, the attacker took a shower, then went into the kitchen to eat and watch TV, Jenkins said. The victim attempted to play dead as Calhoun-Murdock lingered in the apartment, but her attacker said, “I can still hear you breathing.”

Some time later, the 56-year-old woman’s daughter-in-law arrived to the apartment, and the victim told her to leave and call 911.

Calhoun-Murdock then fled the apartment after hitting the victim repeatedly with a baseball bat, and threatening to kill her.

The victim was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.