White Sox Game Notes For Monday @ Minnesota
- The Twins and White Sox meet for their final series of the season, with Minnesota winning 15 of the last 20 matchups dating to last season. This is Minnesota’s best 20-game stretch against Chicago since also going 15-5 between July 18, 2010-August 6, 2011.
- Nelson Cruz is batting .471 with eight homers and 23 RBI against the White Sox this season, while Max Kepler is hitting .341 with eight home runs and 20 RBI against them. Since 1920, they are the franchise’s first set of teammates to have at least eight homers and 20 RBI against a single team in a single season.
- Since August 6, the Twins are 6-12 with their starters posting a 6.29 ERA in 18 games at Target Field. Over that same stretch, they’ve gone 15-4 in 19 road games with their starters recording a 4.88 ERA.
- Jake Odorizzi, who is scheduled to start Wednesday, has a 2.84 ERA and has allowed just five homers in 12 starts against AL Central foes this season. He has a 4.24 ERA and has served up 11 home runs in his other 16 starts.
- Lucas Giolito, slated to take the ball Tuesday, struck out 12 his last time out and has 78 strikeouts since the beginning of August to trail only the Astros’ Gerrit Cole (80) and Justin Verlander (79) for the most in MLB. Giolito’s 228 strikeouts on the season are the most by a White Sox right-hander since Ed Walsh struck out 254 in 1912.
- Yoan Moncada leads the majors with 24 hits this month while Tim Anderson is tied for second with the Tigers’ Harold Castro and the Rays’ Austin Meadows with 22. Anderson has gone 11-for-24 (.458) with two homers and four doubles in six games against the Twins this season.