Unique meeting connects CPD officers with Jewish community members in hopes of preventing, reducing active threats

CHICAGO —Specially-trained Chicago police officers are working with the city's Jewish community in the name of safety.

Officers from the 24th District want residents to be their eyes and ears when it truly matters and held a meeting Monday night to help strengthen the relationship.

Officers discussed dealing with an active shooter and showed how easily powerful weapons can be concealed.

Officer Michael Specht called it an “active threat presentation.”

“We cue in the community as far as what to look for and how to be aware of their surroundings at all times,” he said.

Police point out recent history has provided plenty of training aids. Among them the mass shooting at UC Santa Barbara in 2014, Orlando’s Pulse nightclub in 2016 and the Mandalay Bay shooting in Las Vegas two years ago.

The program is unique to Chicago and created by officers that are among the first in the country equipped to offer this kind of training.

“And even though there is no viable threat to the community at this time,” Officer Roger Heath said. “We created it, to give them the tools to protect themselves in the event that something should happen.”