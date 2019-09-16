Sprawling high pressure locked in place by light winds aloft keeping Chicago rain free, warm and hazy until this weekend; east winds off Lake Michigan to temper shoreline warmth; Houston & south Texas threatened by tropical downpours
-
It’s Chicago’s sunniest August open in 88 years: 88% of possible sun’s been logged; comfortable summer weather with lowering humidities in coming days; severe weather sweeps Wisconsin again Wednesday—funnels, hail, wind damage & flooding reported
-
“It’s raining cats and dogs”?
-
Tornado warning for portions of DeKalb, Kane and Kendall counties has been canceled
-
NWS confirms EF1 tornado touchdown in Waukegan Tuesday
-
Latest update on Severe Thunderstorm Watch #651 as storms move east across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin
-
-
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northeastern Lee and central DeKalb Counties until 4PM CDT
-
Is there a name for a sudden temperature drop in a few minutes’ time?
-
Severe weather delays Cubs game, brings hail to some parts of the area
-
Line of strong/potentially severe thunderstorms heading east into north-central north Illinois, gusty winds, hail, heavy rain and flooding are possible
-
Latest storm reports just into the WGN Chicago Weather Center
-
-
Rain likely Monday, cooler than average this week
-
High pressure—winds off the lake
-
‘Probable’ tornado among weird weather reported in Waukegan