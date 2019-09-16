Sprawling high pressure locked in place by light winds aloft keeping Chicago rain free, warm and hazy until this weekend; east winds off Lake Michigan to temper shoreline warmth; Houston & south Texas threatened by tropical downpours

Posted 11:26 PM, September 16, 2019, by
