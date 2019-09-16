Paul Dzien talks Cubs after a sweep of the Pirates on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - If you were waiting for a Cubs' offensive explosion, you got it all in one weekend.

Over the course of three games against the Pirates at Wrigley Field, the Cubs scored 47 runs, which is the most for the franchise since 1894. With a trio of wins, the Cubs are now just two games back of the Cardinals and one ahead of the Brewers in what's become another great race for the NL Central title.

At the same time, the team was dealt a blow when Anthony Rizzo seriously injured his ankle on Sunday, which may put him out of the lineup indefinitely.

Paul Dzien of Crawly's Clubhouse was at Wrigley Field to see it all go down this weekend, and he appeared on Sports Feed to discuss it with Josh Frydman. You can watch their discussion in the video above.