Patchy dense fog across the Chicago area this Monday morning

Posted 4:17 AM, September 16, 2019, by , Updated at 05:38AM, September 16, 2019

CHICAGO — Temperatures and dew-points are closing together early this Monday morning resulting in patchy dense fog developing mainly west and north of Chicago where a Dense Fog Advisory (grey-shaded area on the headlined map) is in effect until mid-morning (9 to 10AM CDT).

The morning commute could be slowed considerably in spots with visibility dropping to well less than a quarter mile in some areas, so if on the road, be aware of potentially fast-changing visibility and resulting dangerous driving conditions. Visibility should improve most areas by 8-9AM CDT.

Map of current visibility…

