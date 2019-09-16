× 3 women robbed by person wearing mask in South Loop

CHICAGO — Chicago police said three women were robbed in the South Loop by someone wearing a mask.

According to police, the women were walking near 8th Street and Wabash Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Sunday when a person wearing a white mask approached them. The offender then pulled out a gun and demanded they hand over their valuables.

The women complied and the offender ran off south on Wabash. Police have not provided a description of the offender.

No one is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.