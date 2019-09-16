Man shot while pumping gas in Bridgeport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A man was shot at a gas station on the city's Southwest Side.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Monday at a gas station on the corner of West 31st Street and Union in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

Police said the 25-year-old man was pumping gas when another man approached him and opened fire.

The man was shot in the buttocks and groin and was transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

No description has been released of the gunman.

No one is in custody.

