Man killed while crossing street in River North hit-and-run

Posted 6:18 AM, September 16, 2019, by and , Updated at 06:27AM, September 16, 2019

CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident on the city's Near North Side.

The accident happened around 2 a.m. Monday while a man was reportedly crossing the street at Ohio and Wabash in River North. Police said he was hit by a white Toyota SUV, and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified the victim as a 44-year-old Hispanic male.

The driver of the SUV drove off, likely having front end damage to the vehicle.

No one is in custody.

Investigators are looking for surveillance video from this crash, hoping it will lead to the driver.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.