Man found dead in Macy's on State Street

CHICAGO — Police are conducting a death investigation after a person was found dead inside Macy’s on State Street.

Just before 6:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a call of an unresponsive person at 111 N. State St. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, a security guard found the man inside of a restroom.

Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information was provided.

Shoppers were not in the store at the time of the incident as Macy’s opens at 10 a.m. on Mondays.