Lunchbreak: Pan Seared Dry Aged Bone In Ribeye with Butterball Potatoes and Red Wine Demi Glace

Posted 12:00 PM, September 16, 2019, by

Evan Sumrell – Executive Chef, The Barn Steakhouse

The Barn Steakhouse

1016 Church Street

Evanston, IL 60201

847-868-8041

https://www.thebarnsteakhouse.com/

Recipe:

Grilled or Seared Dry Aged Bone in Ribeye, Butterball Potatoes and Red Wine Demi Glace

Ingredients: Grilled Ribeye

1 Dry Aged Ribeye

1 lb. Butter

1 tbsp. each, Salt and Pepper

Procedure:

  1. Place Ribeye out to get to room temperature.
  2. Do the same with the butter, room temperature.
  3. Brush steak with butter and season well with salt and pepper.
  4. Grill Ribeye for 2-3 minutes on each side for a perfect medium rare. *Or you can use a grill pan on the cooktop/stove.*

 

Ingredients: Butterball Potatoes

1 lb. Butterball Potatoes

Bone Marrow Butter 6 tbsp *Can use regular butter*

Fine Herbs 2 tbsp.

1 tbsp. Salt

Procedure:

  1. Simmer butterball potatoes in simmering salted water until fork tender.
  2. Cool down.
  3. Grill potatoes until reheated and smash.  *Or you can use a grill pan on the cooktop/stove.*
  4. Mix with bone marrow butter and season with salt and herbs.

 

Ingredients: Red Wine Demi Glace

10 lbs. Veal Bones

Onions 6 cups, chopped

Celery 3 cups, chopped

Carrots 3 cups, chopped

½ bottle Red Wine

Tomato Paste ¼ cup

Water to cover

Procedure:

  1. Boil Veal bones.
  2. Strain and save bones. Rinse them as well.
  3. Sauté carrots, celery, and onions.
  4. Add tomato paste and caramelize.
  5. Deglaze with red wine.
  6. Add bones and cover with water.
  7. Bring to a boil.
  8. Simmer for 8 hrs.
  9. Strain and reduce to consistency. Season with Salt.
