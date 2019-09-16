Lunchbreak: Pan Seared Dry Aged Bone In Ribeye with Butterball Potatoes and Red Wine Demi Glace
Evan Sumrell – Executive Chef, The Barn Steakhouse
The Barn Steakhouse
1016 Church Street
Evanston, IL 60201
847-868-8041
https://www.thebarnsteakhouse.com/
Recipe:
Grilled or Seared Dry Aged Bone in Ribeye, Butterball Potatoes and Red Wine Demi Glace
Ingredients: Grilled Ribeye
1 Dry Aged Ribeye
1 lb. Butter
1 tbsp. each, Salt and Pepper
Procedure:
- Place Ribeye out to get to room temperature.
- Do the same with the butter, room temperature.
- Brush steak with butter and season well with salt and pepper.
- Grill Ribeye for 2-3 minutes on each side for a perfect medium rare. *Or you can use a grill pan on the cooktop/stove.*
Ingredients: Butterball Potatoes
1 lb. Butterball Potatoes
Bone Marrow Butter 6 tbsp *Can use regular butter*
Fine Herbs 2 tbsp.
1 tbsp. Salt
Procedure:
- Simmer butterball potatoes in simmering salted water until fork tender.
- Cool down.
- Grill potatoes until reheated and smash. *Or you can use a grill pan on the cooktop/stove.*
- Mix with bone marrow butter and season with salt and herbs.
Ingredients: Red Wine Demi Glace
10 lbs. Veal Bones
Onions 6 cups, chopped
Celery 3 cups, chopped
Carrots 3 cups, chopped
½ bottle Red Wine
Tomato Paste ¼ cup
Water to cover
Procedure:
- Boil Veal bones.
- Strain and save bones. Rinse them as well.
- Sauté carrots, celery, and onions.
- Add tomato paste and caramelize.
- Deglaze with red wine.
- Add bones and cover with water.
- Bring to a boil.
- Simmer for 8 hrs.
- Strain and reduce to consistency. Season with Salt.