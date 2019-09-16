× Kris Bryant’s Player of the Week honor caps a great weekend of offense for the Cubs

CHICAGO – After missing a couple of games this past month with knee trouble, some wondered how much the 2016 National League MVP would be able to contribute to 2019 Cubs as they pursue a Wild Card spot.

But as the month of September continues, and the team now without the services of Anthony Rizzo, it appears that Kris Bryant is ready to shoulder a significant amount of the offensive load the last two weeks of the season.

If the past week is any indication, that might be a good thing.

#KBoom! NL Player of the Week looks good on you, KB! pic.twitter.com/2mYSplMuuE — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 16, 2019

Bryant was named the National League’s Player of the Week after an outstanding stretch of games in which he hit .500 from September 10th through 15th where he also hit five homers and 13 RBI.

That included a two-homer, four RBI game against the Pirates on Sunday as the Cubs completed a sweep of the Pirates in historic fashion. Over the three games at Wrigley Field, the Cubs scored 47 runs, the most for the team in a series of that length since 1894. Bryant had a lot to do with that barrage, collecting seven hits, three homers, and eight RBI.

Despite his knee trouble early in the month, Bryant has enjoyed a strong month at the plate, sporting a slash line of .378/.478/.811 with his homers and RBI all coming this week.

It’s production that the Cubs will need a these last two weeks so that Bryant can contribute to a fifth-straight appearance in the National League Playoffs.