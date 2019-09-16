Hundreds of U of C patients relocated ahead of possible nurses strike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO —The threat of a nurses strike at the University of Chicago Medical Center prompted action over the weekend.

Hundreds of patients, some criticality ill, were transferred from the University of Chicago Medical Center and Comer Children’s to other facilities.

More than 2200 staff nurses have been working without a contract since April. Nurses on the negotiating team said their demands for more staff aren’t being taken to heart. They are set to strike for one day on Friday.

Monday, U of C management sent out a memo outlining its actions. Over the weekend, they moved all neo-natal and pediatric ICU patients to other hospitals. In all, four units were closed so far and limiting the number of new patients it will take.

The U of C memo also outlines a longer timeframe. If the strike occurs, U of C will lengthen the strike from one day to five, the minimum guaranteed to replacement workers.