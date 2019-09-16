× Former manager at Aurora special needs program arrested for theft

AURORA, Ill. — A former St. Charles woman was arrested for allegedly stealing up to $100,000 from a special needs recreation program.

Jessica Leonard, 42, surrendered to Aurora police Wednesday after officials said she stole between $10,000 and $100,000 from the Fox Valley Special Recreation Association as a business manager.

Officials discovered irregularities last year after Leonard worked there from 2015-2017. She reportedly moved to Michigan after leaving the job.

Before she surrendered to authorities, a warrant was issued for her arrest in August. Leonard was charged with two felony counts of theft.

The Fox Valley Special Recreation Association provides a diverse range of recreational activities to enable residents with disabilities to experience active lifestyles.