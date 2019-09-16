Former manager at Aurora special needs program arrested for theft

Posted 1:19 PM, September 16, 2019, by , Updated at 01:52PM, September 16, 2019

42-year-old Jessica Leonard

AURORA, Ill. — A former St. Charles woman was arrested for allegedly stealing up to $100,000 from a special needs recreation program.

Jessica Leonard, 42, surrendered to Aurora police Wednesday after officials said she stole between $10,000 and $100,000 from the Fox Valley Special Recreation Association as a business manager.

Officials discovered irregularities last year after Leonard worked there from 2015-2017. She reportedly moved to Michigan after leaving the job.

Before she surrendered to authorities, a warrant was issued for her arrest in August. Leonard was charged with two felony counts of theft.

The Fox Valley Special Recreation Association provides a diverse range of recreational activities to enable residents with disabilities to experience active lifestyles.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.