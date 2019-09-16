Flooding surrounds some suburban homes as Fox River continues to rise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARY, Ill. — Flooding in the northwest suburbs is making some subdivisions look like islands, as waters from the nearby Fox River continue to rise.

The flood stage on the Fox River is hovering around 9.5' and is not supposed to crest until Wednesday, reaching about 11'.

In Algonquin the water hasn’t hit homes just yet, but people are preparing for the worst. Which they experienced just two years ago.

"We’d been here for about a month and we had the flood of the century happen— our whole backyard was underwater, we had fish swimming in the backyard, we were sandbagging every week— it was just absolute medlum," resident Gary Dziewior said.

It’s been a long few days for many living along the Fox River, like Cuba Township resident Don Samuelson, who has to trudge through flood waters just to get his mail.

"Thursday night we just got washed with almost 5 inches of ran overnight so I came up dramatically," Samuelson said. "I've been through four to five of them, and the highest it's ever been; it has never come in my house, but it's been real close."

He's dealt with this for 10 years, and says it's just part of life. One key to staying positive is finding ways to enjoy the rising river, like a little fishing.

"I love where I'm at, it’s a beautiful spot I'm right on the water, so I wouldn’t change it for anything," Samuelson said. "The water comes, the water goes, it's all part of life here on the Fox River."

Some residents are self-insured, saying FEMA coverage has become too restrictive, making it not worth the trouble.