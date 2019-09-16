× Flooding continues on segments of northern Illinois rivers

Major flooding is on-going at Russell with Moderate Flooding at Gurnee and Lincolnshire all on the Des Plaines River. Moderate Flooding also continues at Algonquin on the Fox River. Minor flooding is on-going at Shirland on the Pecatonica River, Montgomery on the Fox River and Des Plaines on the Des Plaines River. Flood Advisories for near-bankfull conditions are continued at River Forest on the Des Plaines River and Dixon on the Rock River. River segments under Flood Warnings/Advisories are depicted in green on the headlined map.

Following is the latest Hydrologic River Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service: