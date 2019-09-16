Flooding continues on segments of northern Illinois rivers

Major flooding is on-going at Russell with Moderate Flooding at Gurnee and Lincolnshire all on the Des Plaines River. Moderate Flooding also continues at Algonquin on the Fox River. Minor flooding is on-going at Shirland on the Pecatonica River, Montgomery on the Fox River and Des Plaines on the Des Plaines River. Flood Advisories for near-bankfull conditions are continued at River Forest on the Des Plaines River and Dixon on the Rock River. River segments under Flood Warnings/Advisories are depicted in green on the headlined map.

Following is the latest Hydrologic River Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service:

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr  Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecasts

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0    14.90  07 AM Mon  -0.19

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0    10.20  06 AM Mon  -0.27 MAJOR
Gurnee                 7.0    10.47  06 AM Mon   0.05 MODERATE
Lincolnshire          12.5    14.81  07 AM Mon   0.02 MODERATE
Des Plaines           15.0    17.66  07 AM Mon  -0.18 MINOR
River Forest          16.0    13.96  07 AM Mon   0.38 ADVISORY
Riverside              7.5     6.85  07 AM Mon   0.26



Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5    11.18  06 AM Mon   0.26 MODERATE
Montgomery            13.0    13.56  06 AM Mon  -0.08 MINOR
Dayton                12.0    10.79  07 AM Mon   0.29

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    16.18  06 AM Mon  -0.43

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     8.57  07 AM Mon   0.05

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     8.45  07 AM Mon  -0.19
Shorewood              6.5     3.72  07 AM Mon   0.58

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     3.53  06 AM Mon   0.22
Foresman              18.0     4.73  07 AM Mon   0.28
Chebanse              16.0     2.48  07 AM Mon   0.14
Iroquois              18.0     4.16  07 AM Mon   0.04



Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     2.80  07 AM Mon   0.09

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     2.61  07 AM Mon   0.16
Kouts                 11.0     3.59  07 AM Mon   0.20
Shelby                 10.5     4.34  07 AM Mon   0.39
Momence                5.0     1.74  07 AM Mon   0.02
Wilmington             6.5     1.41  07 AM Mon   0.27

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     3.13  06 AM Mon   0.30

Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     2.33  07 AM Mon   0.12



Munster (H            12.0     5.33  07 AM Mon  -1.36
South Holland         16.5     6.31  07 AM Mon   0.55

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     1.70  07 AM Mon   0.61

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     2.70  07 AM Mon   0.04
Leonore               16.0     3.45  07 AM Mon   0.12

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0     7.19  07 AM Mon   0.91
Ottawa               463.0   460.10  06 AM Mon   0.12
La Salle              20.0    15.83  07 AM Mon   1.66

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb               10.0     6.16  07 AM Mon   0.26

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     6.61  06 AM Mon  -2.04
Perryville            12.0    10.47  06 AM Mon  -3.63

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    12.97  07 AM Mon   0.17 MINOR

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     7.62  06 AM Mon  -0.42
Latham Park           9.0     7.82  06 AM Mon  -0.53
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0     2.92  06 AM Mon  -0.08
Byron                 13.0    11.97  07 AM Mon  -1.54
Dixon                 16.0    14.87  06 AM Mon  -0.02 ADVISORY
