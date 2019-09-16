Ex-Ald. Daniel Solis collecting annual city pension of nearly $95K

Ald. Danny Solis

CHICAGO — Former Chicago Ald. Daniel Solis is collecting an annual city pension of nearly $95,000, according to the Chicago Tribune

Solis retired after finishing his term last spring.

A federal affidavit from 2016 said Solis used his clout to gain ‘personal benefits,’ but he was never charged with a crime.

Barring a criminal conviction, Solis could keep his taxpayer-funded pension for life.

The Tribune reported Solis wore a wire for two years during the federal investigation of Alderman Ed Burke.

Federal prosecutors have not said whether Solis has been given immunity in exchange for his testimony.

