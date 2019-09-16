Cubs Game Notes For Monday vs. Cincinnati
- The Reds and Cubs meet for their final series of 2019, with Cincinnati holding a 9-7 edge in the season series. The Reds haven’t finished a season with a winning record against the Cubs since 2014, when then went 11-8.
- The Cubs swept the Pirates over the weekend, scoring 17, 14 and 16 runs for 47 total runs, three runs shy of the modern-day record by an NL team in a three-game series. They also became the first NL team to score at least 14 runs in three straight games since the 1930 Cubs scored 16, 15 and 18 in three straight. That Cubs team went on to plate 10 and 13 in the next two.
- Kris Bryant had three homers over the weekend, and is now 11-for-22 with five home runs, 13 RBI and eight runs over a six-game hitting streak. Since 2015, his 89 hits are the most in MLB against the Reds, while his runs (61), doubles (23) and RBI (52) trail only Anthony Rizzo (66, 24, 68) for the most in the majors against the Cincinnati franchise.
- Yu Darvish, Tuesday’s scheduled starter, struck out 14 over six scoreless innings against the Padres on Thursday. His 29.7 percent of swings that miss on the season is the best by a Cubs ERA qualifier since Kerry Wood was at 32.6 in 2003.
- Eugenio Suarez homered twice Sunday, and now has 47 on the season – the most by a Red since George Foster hit a franchise-record 52 in 1977. Suarez is one home run from matching the single-season record for homers by a third baseman shared by Phillies Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt in 1980 and Adrian Beltre for the 2004 Dodgers.
- Tyler Mahle, who takes the ball in Wednesday’s finale, has gone 11 straight starts since his last win on May 31. The last Reds pitcher to have a longer winless stretch in a season was Dontrelle Willis, who made 12 consecutive starts without a victory in 2011.