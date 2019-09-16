× Campaign launched to discourage teen vaping

CHICAGO — As E-cigarette use skyrockets among American young people, a citywide campaign is being launched to steer teens away from vaping.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Senator Dick Durbin, and Chicago Public Schools CEO Dr. Janice Jackson spoke about the efforts Monday morning at Crane Medical College Prep, 2245 West Jackson Boulevard.

Studies show E-cigarette use among teens has risen dramatically over the last two years. Now more than one in four high school students, and one in ten middle school students are vaping.

Last week President Donald Trump met with the head of the Food and Drug Administration and announced the imminent ban on flavored E-cigarette products nationwide. Senator Durbin says it could take about 30 days for the ban to take effect.

Yesterday a letter was sent to U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, urging him to take immediate action as well, with a national education and intervention campaign.

So far, there have been more than 450 cases of people falling ill due to vaping nationwide, including six deaths. Illinois has 52 confirmed cases, with 12 more under investigation and one death.

Mayor Lightfoot says she is committed to leading an effort to expand the current ban on sales of flavored E-cigarettes citywide. Alderman Raymond Lopez (15th Ward) says he plans to introduce an ordinance at Wednesday’s City Council meeting to ban flavored E-cigarette products in the city of Chicago.

Dr. Jackson says CPS has begun notifying parents and providing important information about the problem of vaping devices.