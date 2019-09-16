Brad Robinson talks Bears and Cubs on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's the first "Victory Monday" of the 2019 season, and it was quite a win to celebrate for Bears' fans.

A wild finish against the Broncos in Denver finished in a 16-14 victory thanks to a 53-yard field goal by Eddy Pineiro. It's made a hero of the new kicker as the team found a way to sneak out with their first win of the season.

Brad Robinson was back on Sports Feed to discuss a number of aspects of the win on Sports Feed Monday evening with Josh Frydman. Along with the Bears' victory, the guys discussed the Cubs' push for the postseason in the final two weeks of the season.

You can watch Brad's discussion on both in the videos above or below