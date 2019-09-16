× Boil order issued in Calumet City after E. coli found at American Legion

CALUMET CITY – Officials in Calumet City have issued a water boil order after E. coli was discovered at the American Legion.

The bacteria was discovered at the post, located at 950 Legion Dr., on Friday. Officials said residences in the “immediate area” of the American Legion are only required to boil their water.

Samples were taken from properties on both sides of the post and they reportedly contained no contamination. The city has issued the boil order as a precaution.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation.

Guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of E. coli infection are available from the EPA’s Safe Drinking Hotline at 800-426-4791.