× As his first year with the White Sox winds down, Eloy Jimenez gets an American League honor

MINNEAPOLIS – When a player makes his major league debut, there are going to be ups and downs, even when that person is one of the best young prospects in baseball.

Eloy Jimenez has experienced that as he’s had his big moments at the plate while also dealing with two stints on the injured list in his first year with the White Sox.

Yet as the season comes to a close, it appears the outfielder is saving some of his best for the last part of the season.

🗣 HI MOM! Chicago #WhiteSox rookie outfielder Eloy Jiménez has been named the American League Player of the Week for the period of September 9-15. pic.twitter.com/m0YmtiPF58 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 16, 2019

As he continues a strong month of September, Jimenez was named the American League’s Player of the Week after hitting .425 this week with three homers and 11 RBI. That stretch included his first career Grand Slam against the Royals on September 10th at Guaranteed Rate Field.

That’s been a part of a strong final month of the season which he sports a slash line of .333/.387/.684 with five homers and 15 RBI in 14 games. For his rookie year, Jimenez is hitting .259 with 27 homers and 69 RBI in 112 games in his first year with the team.

You can expect many will look to this last month when expressing hope for the White Sox 2020 season, both for the group as a whole and their biggest prospect.