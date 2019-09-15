× Several rivers across northern Illinois remain in flood Sunday afternoon

After last night’s additional rains, major flooding continues on the Des Plaines River at Russell with moderate flooding on the Des Plaines River at Gunree, Lincolnshire and Des Plaines and the Rock River at Algonquin. Minor flooding continues on other segments of the Kishwaukee, Pecatonica, Rock and Fox Rivers. Flood Advisories are in effect at a few other portions of the Rock, Des Plaines and Fox Rivers where the river is near or forecast to reach bankfull.

All river segments under Flood Warning and Advisory are depicted in green on the headlined map. Below is the latest Hydrologic River Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service…