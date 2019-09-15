Several rivers across northern Illinois remain in flood Sunday afternoon
After last night’s additional rains, major flooding continues on the Des Plaines River at Russell with moderate flooding on the Des Plaines River at Gunree, Lincolnshire and Des Plaines and the Rock River at Algonquin. Minor flooding continues on other segments of the Kishwaukee, Pecatonica, Rock and Fox Rivers. Flood Advisories are in effect at a few other portions of the Rock, Des Plaines and Fox Rivers where the river is near or forecast to reach bankfull.
All river segments under Flood Warning and Advisory are depicted in green on the headlined map. Below is the latest Hydrologic River Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service…
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Sun Sep 15 2019
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecast
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 15.09 07 AM Sun -0.06
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 10.46 06 AM Sun 0.37 MAJOR
Gurnee 7.0 10.43 06 AM Sun 0.24 MODERATE
Lincolnshire 12.5 14.79 07 AM Sun -0.23 MODERATE
Des Plaines 15.0 17.84 07 AM Sun 0.23 MODERATE
River Forest 16.0 13.58 07 AM Sun 1.51 ADVISORY
Riverside 7.5 6.67 07 AM Sun 0.61 ADVISORY
Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 10.89 06 AM Sun 0.29 MODERATE
Montgomery 13.0 13.65 06 AM Sun 0.07 MINOR
Dayton 12.0 10.42 07 AM Sun 0.00 ADVISORY
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 16.39 06 AM Sun -0.01
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 8.52 07 AM Sun -0.92
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 8.57 07 AM Sun -0.21
Shorewood 6.5 3.13 07 AM Sun -0.31
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 3.30 06 AM Sun -0.06
Foresman 18.0 4.46 07 AM Sun -0.08
Chebanse 16.0 2.41 07 AM Sun 0.05
Iroquois 18.0 4.12 07 AM Sun -0.02
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 2.71 07 AM Sun -0.03
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 2.45 07 AM Sun 0.04
Kouts 11.0 3.39 07 AM Sun 0.09
Shelby 10.5 3.94 07 AM Sun 0.20
Momence 5.0 1.53 07 AM Sun 0.16
Wilmington 6.5 1.13 07 AM Sun 0.05
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 2.83 06 AM Sun 0.02
Little Calumet River
Dyer 12.0 2.21 07 AM Sun 0.20
Munster (H 12.0 6.69 07 AM Sun 1.48
South Holland 16.5 5.65 07 AM Sun 0.20
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 1.09 07 AM Sun 0.10
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 2.65 07 AM Sun 0.04
Leonore 16.0 3.34 07 AM Sun 0.04
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 6.25 07 AM Sun 0.77
Ottawa 463.0 459.90 06 AM Sun 0.14
La Salle 20.0 14.16 07 AM Sun 0.82
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 5.96 07 AM Sun -1.13
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 8.71 06 AM Sun -2.48
Perryville 12.0 14.17 06 AM Sun 0.60 MINOR
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 12.80 07 AM Sun 0.06 MINOR
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 8.05 06 AM Sun -0.78
Latham Park 9.0 8.37 06 AM Sun -0.83 ADVISORY
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 3.04 06 AM Sun -0.72
Byron 13.0 13.51 07 AM Sun 0.16 MINOR
Dixon 16.0 14.88 06 AM Sun 0.24 ADVISORY