Several rivers across northern Illinois remain in flood Sunday afternoon

Posted 3:38 PM, September 15, 2019, by

After last night’s additional rains, major flooding continues on the Des Plaines River at Russell with moderate flooding on the Des Plaines River at Gunree, Lincolnshire and Des Plaines and the Rock River at Algonquin. Minor flooding continues on other segments of the Kishwaukee, Pecatonica, Rock and Fox Rivers. Flood Advisories are in effect at a few other portions of the Rock, Des Plaines and Fox Rivers where the river is near or forecast to reach bankfull.

All river segments under Flood Warning and Advisory are depicted in green on the headlined map. Below is the latest Hydrologic River Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service…

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Sun Sep 15 2019

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr  Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0    15.09  07 AM Sun  -0.06

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0    10.46  06 AM Sun   0.37 MAJOR
Gurnee                 7.0    10.43  06 AM Sun   0.24 MODERATE
Lincolnshire          12.5    14.79  07 AM Sun  -0.23 MODERATE
Des Plaines           15.0    17.84  07 AM Sun   0.23 MODERATE
River Forest          16.0    13.58  07 AM Sun   1.51 ADVISORY
Riverside              7.5     6.67  07 AM Sun   0.61 ADVISORY



Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5    10.89  06 AM Sun   0.29 MODERATE
Montgomery            13.0    13.65  06 AM Sun   0.07 MINOR
Dayton                12.0    10.42  07 AM Sun   0.00 ADVISORY

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    16.39  06 AM Sun  -0.01

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     8.52  07 AM Sun  -0.92

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     8.57  07 AM Sun  -0.21
Shorewood              6.5     3.13  07 AM Sun  -0.31

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     3.30  06 AM Sun  -0.06
Foresman              18.0     4.46  07 AM Sun  -0.08
Chebanse              16.0     2.41  07 AM Sun   0.05
Iroquois              18.0     4.12  07 AM Sun  -0.02



Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     2.71  07 AM Sun  -0.03

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     2.45  07 AM Sun   0.04
Kouts                 11.0     3.39  07 AM Sun   0.09
Shelby                 10.5     3.94  07 AM Sun   0.20
Momence                5.0     1.53  07 AM Sun   0.16
Wilmington             6.5     1.13  07 AM Sun   0.05

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     2.83  06 AM Sun   0.02

Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     2.21  07 AM Sun   0.20



Munster (H            12.0     6.69  07 AM Sun   1.48
South Holland         16.5     5.65  07 AM Sun   0.20

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     1.09  07 AM Sun   0.10

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     2.65  07 AM Sun   0.04
Leonore               16.0     3.34  07 AM Sun   0.04

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0     6.25  07 AM Sun   0.77
Ottawa               463.0   459.90  06 AM Sun   0.14
La Salle              20.0    14.16  07 AM Sun   0.82

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb               10.0     5.96  07 AM Sun  -1.13

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     8.71  06 AM Sun  -2.48
Perryville            12.0    14.17  06 AM Sun   0.60 MINOR

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    12.80  07 AM Sun   0.06 MINOR

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     8.05  06 AM Sun  -0.78
Latham Park           9.0     8.37  06 AM Sun   -0.83 ADVISORY
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0     3.04  06 AM Sun  -0.72
Byron                 13.0    13.51  07 AM Sun   0.16 MINOR
Dixon                 16.0    14.88  06 AM Sun   0.24 ADVISORY
