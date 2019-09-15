City’s warm weather has staying power through end of month
-
Warm, dry weather to dominate here while drenching downpours target the Plains
-
Books to close Wed night on warm July 2019—warm days have outnumbered cool ones 3 to 1; comfortable weather rolls on—but temps/humidities edge higher late week & this weekend; weakening Hurricane Erick to send high seas/surf into Hawaii
-
Beautiful stretch of weather ahead in the wake of Monday’s selective downpours—humidities & temps pull back offering area air conditioners and fans a break; slow warming is back later this week through the weekend—but rains on hiatus
-
A lone severe thunderstorm, capable of producing a tornado tracking east across northern Illinois this afternoon
-
Shocking satellite images show Grand Bahama Island before and after Hurricane Dorian’s wrath
-
-
Cooler, drier air mass brings a taste of fall weather
-
Late season warm, humid tropical air brings Chicago’s longest multi-day 80-degree streak in a month; an 89-degree high Tuesday would be the city’s warmest in over a month; moist air introduces a day to day chance of scat t-storms
-
Disturbance tugs temp-dropping “NNE” winds into city Wed., plus some mainly late-day/nighttime light rain; warm, humid tropical air and 80°+ weekend highs to fuel scattered t-storms; season’s first hot weather showing up on model forecasts the following weekend
-
Showers/several storms to sweep the area in the muggy air 11 am to 4pm—severe weather threat highest south; humid air holds into Wednesday but an early taste of autumn with temps/humidities headed lower Thursday & Friday
-
Dangerous heat: Hottest weather in 7 years on the way
-
-
What is the most number of days we have gone without rain and what year did it occur in?
-
T-storms to whittle away at oppressive heat; isolated 20% coverage morning storms exit—better coverage thundery rains due late day/Sat night threatening downpours/severe weather; eminently comfortable Canadian air follows Sunday AM rains
-
August opens in midst of eminently comfortable weather and light “NE” lake breezes; humidities to remain “under control” into Saturday—but temps to creep higher a few degrees at a time; tropical Atlantic on verge of more active pattern