Anthony Rizzo leaves Cubs game early with injured right ankle

CHICAGO – Cubs fans are bracing for the worst.

Anthony Rizzo had to be helped off the field in the third inning of Sunday’s game against the Pirates after rolling his right ankle badly.

Rizzo was attempting to field a bunt, when his foot slipped mid-stride, taking a giant divot out of the turf.

Not football but significant right lateral inversion ankle sprain. Doubt fracture. Typically not season ending except only 2 weeks left. https://t.co/FDeHOgBaeb — David J. Chao (@ProFootballDoc) September 15, 2019

He completed the throw to first, but it was wide of the bag before keeling over to the ground. Rizzo winced in pain while the training staff attended to his injured leg.

The Pirates proceeded to take the lead, piling on four runs following Rizzo’s departure. No word yet on his condition. Ian Happ is now playing first base.