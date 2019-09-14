Wrigley Field organist Gary Pressy to retire

CHICAGO — Wrigley Field organist Gary Pressy has announced he will retire at the end of the season.

Pressy tweeted the news Saturday, coinciding with a lengthy write-up in the Chicago Tribune. 

Pressy told the Tribune Friday:

I’ve been there a third of a century, 33 years, and I think the cup is full. I was debating it back-and-forth, but I really just wanted to spend more quality time with my family. Around the All-Star break I really got to thinking about it and made my decision.

Pressy has been with the Cubs for 33 seasons.

