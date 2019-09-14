Wrigley Field organist Gary Pressy to retire

CHICAGO — Wrigley Field organist Gary Pressy has announced he will retire at the end of the season.

After this, my 33rd season, I’ve decided to spend more quality time with my family. I can’t say thank you enough. -GP https://t.co/P2XwaXKl0h — Gary Pressy (@GaryPressy) September 14, 2019

Pressy tweeted the news Saturday, coinciding with a lengthy write-up in the Chicago Tribune.

Pressy told the Tribune Friday:

I’ve been there a third of a century, 33 years, and I think the cup is full. I was debating it back-and-forth, but I really just wanted to spend more quality time with my family. Around the All-Star break I really got to thinking about it and made my decision.

Pressy has been with the Cubs for 33 seasons.