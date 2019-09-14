Several northern Illinois rivers in flood Saturday
Flood Warnings are in effect for segments of the Kishwaukee, Pecatonica, Des Plaines and Fox Rivers in northern Illinois this Saturday afternoon. Major Flooding is forecast for the Des Plaines River at Russell, Gurnee and Lincolnshire with Moderate flooding on the Des Plaines River at Des Plaines and on the Kishwaukee at Belvidere. Minor flooding will continue on other segments of the Kishwaukee, Pecatonica, Rock and Fox Rivers. Flood Advisories calling for near bankfull conditions are in effect for other segments of the Rock, Des Plaines and Fox. Flood The portions of the rivers under Flood Warnings/Advisories are denoted in green on the headlined map.
Following is a Hydrologic River Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service today…
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecast
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 15.15 07 AM Sat 0.60
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 10.11 06 AM Sat 1.61 MAJOR
Gurnee 7.0 10.16 06 AM Sat 0.91 MAJOR
Lincolnshire 12.5 15.02 07 AM Sat 1.87 MAJOR
Des Plaines 15.0 17.59 07 AM Sat 3.05 MODERATE
River Forest 16.0 12.07 07 AM Sat 2.50 ADVISORY
Riverside 7.5 6.03 07 AM Sat 1.05 ADVISORY
Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 10.59 06 AM Sat 0.23 MODERATE
Montgomery 13.0 13.58 06 AM Sat 0.41 MINOR
Dayton 12.0 10.40 07 AM Sat 2.29 ADVISORY
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 16.44 06 AM Sat 0.23
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 9.44 07 AM Sat 0.54
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 8.79 07 AM Sat 0.97
Shorewood 6.5 3.44 07 AM Sat 1.01
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 3.37 06 AM Sat -0.03
Foresman 18.0 4.54 07 AM Sat 0.02
Chebanse 16.0 2.36 07 AM Sat -0.01
Iroquois 18.0 4.14 07 AM Sat -0.01
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 2.74 07 AM Sat 0.01
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 2.41 07 AM Sat 0.19
Kouts 11.0 3.30 07 AM Sat 0.23
Shelby 10.5 3.74 07 AM Sat 0.05
Momence 5.0 1.37 07 AM Sat -0.02
Wilmington 6.5 1.08 07 AM Sat -0.02
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 2.81 06 AM Sat 0.01
Little Calumet River
Dyer 12.0 2.01 07 AM Sat -0.06
Munster (H 12.0 5.21 07 AM Sat -0.54
South Holland 16.5 5.46 07 AM Sat -0.06
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 0.99 07 AM Sat -0.05
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 2.61 07 AM Sat 0.01
Leonore 16.0 3.29 07 AM Sat -0.02
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 5.46 07 AM Sat 0.44
Ottawa 463.0 459.72 06 AM Sat 0.27
La Salle 20.0 13.35 07 AM Sat 1.03
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 7.02 07 AM Sat 0.32
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 11.23 06 AM Sat 4.64 MODERATE
Perryville 12.0 13.54 06 AM Sat 2.63 MINOR
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 12.74 07 AM Sat 1.12 MINOR
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 8.83 06 AM Sat 0.80 ADVISORY
Latham Park 9.0 9.22 06 AM Sat 0.61 MINOR
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 3.76 07 AM Sat -0.35
Byron 13.0 13.35 07 AM Sat 1.55 MINOR
Dixon 16.0 14.58 06 AM Sat 2.99 ADVISORY