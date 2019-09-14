× Several northern Illinois rivers in flood Saturday

Flood Warnings are in effect for segments of the Kishwaukee, Pecatonica, Des Plaines and Fox Rivers in northern Illinois this Saturday afternoon. Major Flooding is forecast for the Des Plaines River at Russell, Gurnee and Lincolnshire with Moderate flooding on the Des Plaines River at Des Plaines and on the Kishwaukee at Belvidere. Minor flooding will continue on other segments of the Kishwaukee, Pecatonica, Rock and Fox Rivers. Flood Advisories calling for near bankfull conditions are in effect for other segments of the Rock, Des Plaines and Fox. Flood The portions of the rivers under Flood Warnings/Advisories are denoted in green on the headlined map.

Following is a Hydrologic River Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service today…