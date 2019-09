× More thunderstorms on the way tonight- Flash flood watch just issued for north portions of the Chicago area from late tonight through early Sunday morning

North portions of the Chicago Metro area are still waterlogged in the wake of heavy rainfall that soaked the area Wednesday night and Thursday night in the wake of rainfall that totaled 3-9 inches. Water tables are high and many area rivers and streams are in flood. A weather disturbance approaching from Iowa will bring another round of showers and thunderstorms late tonight into Sunday morning. Rainfall is expected to be heavy in many locations, aggravating the already tenuous flood situation. Areas covered by the flash flood watch are generally along and north of I-88 across northern Illinois and include the following counties… Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Lee DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, and Cook including the city of Chicago

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED FLOOD WATCH NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 247 PM CDT SAT SEP 14 2019 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING FOR LOCALES NEAR AND NORTH OF I-88... ILZ003>006-008-010>014-150400- WINNEBAGO-BOONE-MCHENRY-LAKE IL-OGLE-LEE-DE KALB-KANE-DUPAGE-COOK- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF ROCKFORD, BELVIDERE, CRYSTAL LAKE, ALGONQUIN, LAKE IN THE HILLS, MCHENRY, WOODSTOCK, CARY, WAUKEGAN, BUFFALO GROVE, NORTH CHICAGO, HIGHLAND PARK, MUNDELEIN, GURNEE, ROUND LAKE BEACH, ROCHELLE, OREGON, MOUNT MORRIS, BYRON, POLO, DIXON, DEKALB, SYCAMORE, AURORA, ELGIN, NAPERVILLE, WHEATON, DOWNERS GROVE, ELMHURST, LOMBARD, CAROL STREAM, ADDISON, CHICAGO, HUMBOLDT PARK, HYDE PARK, LAKEVIEW, LINCOLN PARK, LOGAN SQUARE, AND NAVY PIER 247 PM CDT SAT SEP 14 2019 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT SUNDAY THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS AND NORTHEAST ILLINOIS, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS, BOONE, DE KALB, LEE, OGLE, AND WINNEBAGO. IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS, COOK, DUPAGE, KANE, LAKE IL, AND MCHENRY. THIS IS MAINLY FOR LOCALES NEAR AND NORTH OF I-88. * FROM 1 AM CDT SUNDAY THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WIDESPREAD SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP LATE TONIGHT AND PERSIST INTO SUNDAY MORNING. THESE STORMS WILL BE CAPABLE OF PRODUCING HEAVY RAINFALL, WITH RATES APPROACHING 1.5 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR ON A LOCALIZED BASIS. THIS EXPECTED HEAVY RAINFALL FALLING IN A SHORT DURATION AND OVER LOCATIONS THAT HAVE EXPERIENCED HEAVY RAINFALL OVER THE LAST WEEK MAY LEAD TO ADDITIONAL FLASH FLOODING. * THIS HEAVY RAINFALL MAY ALSO LEAD TO ADDITIONAL RIVER RISES INTO THE UPCOMING WEEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.