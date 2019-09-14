Marginal risk of severe thunderstorms across the Chicago area tonight
Day 1 Convective Outlook
NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
0239 PM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
Valid 142000Z - 151200Z
...Upper Midwest to the central Great Plains...
Elevated thunderstorms are ongoing in western IA on the leading edge
of a low-level warm theta-e advection plume. This plume and
attendant zone of ascent will spread east-northeast across the Upper
MS Valley into tonight in advance of a low-amplitude shortwave
trough near the ND/MB border that will move east-southeast into Lake
Superior. This elevated convection will pose a threat for isolated
large hail, mainly this evening into tonight with a probable decay
cycle this afternoon. A risk for locally damaging winds may also
develop tonight towards the IA/IL/WI border region if a cluster can
become semi-organized.
In the wake of the warm advection regime, storm initiation will
depend on weak low-level ascent along a surface trough that extends
southwestward across NE/KS. Stronger surface heating and deeper
mixing is expected along the trough in KS, with lesser mixing depths
and a greater probability of maintaining MLCIN through the afternoon
in the warm sector farther northeast. Thus, surface-based
thunderstorm development should be sparse and may struggle to be
sustained during the late afternoon/early evening. If surface-based
storms can form as far northeast as southern MN this afternoon,
vertical shear profiles will be sufficient for supercells. Weaker
vertical shear is expected with southwestward extent into southwest
KS, where high-based storms would pose a threat for isolated severe
wind and hail.