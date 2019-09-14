For the latest forecast visit wgntv.com/weather.
Gorgeous Saturday weather forecast
-
Dangerously hot weather coming Friday and Saturday
-
Warm Monday, temperatures in the 80s and humid this week
-
Breezy and cool, storms possible this weekend
-
Cooler, scattered storms possible this weekend
-
Severe storms possible overnight, heat continues into next week
-
-
Seasonably warm temperatures cool Sunday, warmup next week
-
Warm and steamy weekend, with chance of showers throughout
-
Mostly dry, warm but cooler than average this week
-
Intensely hot temps. ahead, could hit 100 this weekend
-
Warm temps into the weekend, storms possible next week
-
-
Plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s, no rain through Monday
-
Nature turns up the heat this weekend, humidity returns
-
Warm week ahead, storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday