Each mile and repair of beloved Chevy Blazer helps man honor late father

CHICAGO —For a Chicago man, maintaining his 1990 Chevy Blazer is much more than just a hobby. It's a way for him to preserve the memory of his father.

Dominick Dolio remembers the moment 28 years ago when he was 6-years-old and he and his dad walked into a Chevy dealership together. It was there that Dolio says it was love at first sight with a 1990 Chevrolet Blazer.

“I remember getting in it when it was brand new, the window sticker was still on it,” Dolio said. “And the salesman said, ‘Is this going to be your first vehicle when you’re 16?’ And I said, ‘Yes.”

Those first moments became years of memories with Dolio and his dad, together.

When he turned 16 in 2001, the Blazer became his and he made it his own with a few accidents and a few adjustments.

But Dolio made it work.

“It’s never been restored. It’s just been maintained,” he said. “And if something went out and I didn’t know how to do it, I would figure it out.”

These days, he usually only takes it out on the road in good weather.

Dolio says his wife understands.

“She’s been very fully supportive of me and my hobby,” he said.

It’s a hobby that’s built a lifetime of memories.

Dolio’s dad passed away about three years ago and the Blazer helps keep his memory alive as well.

“I’ve always been there for it. I’s always been there for me,” Dolio said.