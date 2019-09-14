Des Plaines River expected to crest Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. -- The rain may not be coming down this morning but there’s still a major concern about flooding in areas along the Des Plaines River.

The Marriott Lincolnshire proactively evacuated guests because of this concern.

The resort has not flooded but hotel management wanted to take proactive measures to make sure everyone is safe as the river continues to rise.

Yesterday, water levels rose drastically after some flash flooding, especially in Lake County.

In Waukegan, some homeowners experienced water levels chest deep.

That prompted an emergency response and some residents had to be rescued from their homes.

In Riverwoods, the village ordered sandbags to be delivered to Village Hall and residents along the river. They are giving them out at no charge.

This is all because the National Weather Service predicts the Des Plaines River will continue to rise.

It’s not expected to crest until Sunday morning.