Are Gulf of Mexico hurricanes the only ones that "vent" heat to our part of the country?

Dear Tom,

Joe Andres, Chicago

Dear Joe,

Any hurricane will vent heat as the air rising out of it sinks and warms areas hundreds of miles away from the storm. When Gulf or Atlantic tropical cyclones approach the U.S., the sinking air typically brings warm, sunny weather to portions of the central and eastern U.S. Chicago isn’t always affected, depending on the other air masses that are controlling our weather. In September 2017, the city baked in a late-season heat that set seven straight record highs in the lower and mid-90s from Sept. 20-26, while Hurricanes Jose and Maria were moving north along the East Coast. Not only do the approaching tropical cyclones lead to higher temperatures, but they slow the eastward progress of approaching weather systems limiting rainfall.