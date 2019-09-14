16-year-old shot near Joliet Mexican Day Parade

JOLIET, Ill. — A teenager was wounded in a shooting in the area of the Joliet Mexican Day Parade Saturday.

Police said the 16-year-old male was in the area of Collins Street and Elwood Avenue around 2 p.m. He sustained a gunshot wound to his calf, a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Police said surveillance video showed a person firing a handgun at the teen and then fled eastbound through an alley. The person appeared to be a White or

Hispanic male with a thin build wearing a black shirt with white letters and blue jeans.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with any information to contact them at 815-724-3385 or the Joliet Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org if they wish to remain anonymous.

