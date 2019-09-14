×

Bolingbroo, IL – A man in Bolingbrook was arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit major league sportswear.

Robin G. Huberty was arrested by the Will County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, September 11th.

The Sheriff’s Investigation Unit was notified in February by Homeland Security that they were conducting an investigation into Huberty’s illegal shipments of thousands of counterfeit sports jerseys, championship rings, shoes and baseball hats with logos from the MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL, Majestic, Adidas and Nike.

The Will County Sheriff’s office says Huberty has been cooperating with detectives. he told detectives that he has been selling illegal products through two websites since 2017.

Investigators say he ignored letters from the United States Customs and Border Protection warning him of consequences he may be facing after some shipments of counterfeit merchandise her purchased from China were seized.

Huberty is charged with six felony counts of infringing the Counterfeit Trademark Act. His bond was set at $75, 000.