1 killed, 2 wounded in Bronzeville shooting

CHICAGO–A man was killed and two others wounded in a shooting Friday night in South Side Bronzeville.

About 9:05 p.m, a 22-year-old man was walking with two woman, aged 18 and 22, in the 3600 block of South Indiana Avenue when someone approached them and opened fire, Chicago police said.

Michael Serrano, 22, was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. The 22-year-old woman was struck in the foot and the 18-year-old woman was struck in the lower backside.

The 22-year-old woman was taken to Mercy Hospital in good condition, police said. The 18-year-old woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Her condition is now stabilized.

No one is in custody. Area Central is investigating.