× White Sox Game Notes For Friday @ Seattle

➢ Kyle Lewis has homered in each of his first three MLB games, joining Trevor Story as the only players in MLB history to homer in each of their first three career games (Story did so in his first four).

➢ Jose Abreu has recorded 406 extra-base hits over his six-year MLB career. There are only four American League players all-time with more XBH than Abreu through their first six MLB seasons: Joe DiMaggio (481), Ted Williams (478), Earl Averill (446) and Al Simmons (412) – all four are Hall-of-Famers.

➢ At 64-82, the White Sox have secured their eighth season below .500 this decade (since 2010), most in the AL. This is also the seventh consecutive season in which the White Sox will having a losing record, tied for the second-longest streak in franchise history – the team record is nine straight from 1927-35.

➢ Yusei Kikuchi has allowed 34 home runs this season, the most allowed in a season by any rookie all-time. The previous rookie record was held by Jerry Garvin, who allowed 33 HR for the 1977 Blue Jays.

➢ Dylan Covey has made 24 road starts in his career, and the White Sox are 3-21 in those games. Covey is one of five pitchers in the live-ball era, along with Preston Hanna, Bob Miller, Lou Knerr and Curt Fullerton, to have a 3-21 team record or worse through 24 career road starts.