WGN-TV’s Official “Rambo: Last Blood” Sweepstakes Rules

WGN-TV’s “Rambo: Last Blood” Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING.MANY WILL ENTER, ONLY ONE WILL WIN. VOID WHERE PROHITED.

PROMOTION DESCRIPTION : WGN-TV’s “Rambo: Last Blood” Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) begins on or about Friday, August 30, 2019 and ends on Monday, September 9, 2019 (the “Promotion Period”).Sponsor’s computer is the official clock for this Sweepstakes. Entry in the Sweepstakes does not constitute entry into any other promotion, contest or sweepstakes. By participating in the Sweepstakes, each entrant unconditionally accepts and agrees to comply with and abide by these Official Rules and the decisions of WGN-TV [2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618] (“Sponsor”), which shall be final and binding in all respects.

ELIGIBILITY : Only legal U.S. residents of Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lake, McHenry, and Will counties in Illinois, and Jasper, LaPorte, Lake, Newton, and Porter Counties in Indiana who are twenty-one (21) years of age or older at the time of entry are eligible to enter. Officers, directors and employees of Sponsor, Lions Gate Entertainment Inc. (“Lionsgate”) and their respective parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, distributors, retailers, sales representatives, advertising and promotion agencies (all such individuals and entities referred to collectively, the “Promotion Entities”), and each of their immediate family members and/or people living in the same household are NOT eligible to enter the Sweepstakes or win a prize. This Sweepstakes is void where prohibited. Lionsgate is not responsible for the collection, submission or processing of entries, the administration of the Sweepstakes, the selection of winners or the fulfillment of prizes. Entrants are providing information to Sponsor and not to Lionsgate. Anyone who has won a prize from WGN-TV since March 30, 2019 is ineligible to enter the Sweepstakes or win the Prize.

HOW TO ENTER : To enter, visit www.wgntv.com/contests (the “Website”) during the Promotion Period, click on the “Rambo: Last Blood” Sweepstakes icon and follow the on screen instructions to complete an entry form by entering information which may include your first and last name, email address, date of birth, and mailing address. Upon completion and submission of your entry form, you will receive one (1) entry in the Sweepstakes. ONLY ONE (1) ENTRY INTO THE SWEEPSTAKES PER PERSON DURING THE PROMOTION PERIOD WILL BE ACCEPTED. If more than one (1) entry is submitted during the Promotion Period, only the first such entry submitted will be accepted. Any attempt to obtain more than the allowable entries by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, or any other method will void all of that participants entries. By entering, you agree to comply with these Official Rules including all eligibility requirements. Proof of entering information at the Website does not constitute proof of delivery or receipt of an entry by Sponsor.

Sponsor reserves the right to modify the scheduling of the Sweepstakes without prior notification. Use of computer programs, macro, programmed, robotic, automatic and other similar means to enter the Sweepstakes is prohibited and may result in the disqualification of the participant. If there is a dispute as to the identity of an online participant, the prize will be awarded to the authorized account holder of the email address and s/he must comply with these Official Rules. The “authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person to whom the email address is assigned by an Internet service provider, online service provider or other organization (e.g., business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address. All entries become the sole property of the Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. Sponsor shall have the right to disqualify any entries that Sponsor has determined, in its sole and exclusive opinion, fail to adhere to these Official Rules located at www.wgntv.com/contests, expose Sponsor to any unacceptable degree of technical, legal, or financial risks or problems, uses text and/or other components in a manner objectionable to Sponsor or its affiliates. Sponsor, in its sole discretion, may accept a technically incorrect Entry. Sponsor’s decisions are final and binding with respect to all matters relating to this Sweepstakes.

Sponsor may engage third party application providers and other vendors to administer certain aspects of the Sweepstakes, including without limitation, the online collection of entry information. Such third parties will provide your personally identifiable information to Sponsor, who except as set forth herein will use such information in accordance with its online privacy policy, located at www.wgntv.com/privacy, and such third parties may also use your information for their own independent purposes in accordance with their own independent privacy practices. Sponsor may share your information with Lionsgate, which will use such information in accordance with its own independent privacy policy, located at http://www.lionsgate.com/corporate/privacy/. Sponsor is not responsible for the storage or any use of your entry information by such third parties. The Promotion Entities assume no responsibility or liability for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, theft or destruction, or unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries.

WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION : At the end of the Promotion Period, one (1) Grand Prize winner will be randomly selected in a drawing from all eligible entries received throughout the Promotion Period. The drawing will be conducted by Sponsor or its designee, using randomization methods selected by Sponsor in its sole discretion. The potential winner will be contacted using the information supplied in the entry form. Sponsor is not responsible for any failure of delivery of notice attempting to use such methods. Winner will be required to provide (or confirm) information that includes, but is not limited to, the following: name, email address, street address, city, state, province, zip code, postal code, daytime telephone number, and date of birth, and verify eligibility per these Official Rules. If, despite reasonable efforts, a potential prize winner does not respond within twenty-four (24) hours of the first notification attempt, or if a prize or prize notification is returned as unclaimed or undeliverable to such potential prize winner, such potential prize winner will forfeit the applicable prize and an alternate prize winner may be selected at random from all remaining entries. If any potential prize winner is found to be ineligible, or if he or she has not complied with these Official Rules or declines the applicable prize for any reason prior to award, such potential prize winner will be disqualified and an alternate winner may be selected. Sponsor may successively attempt to contact up to one (1) potential prize winners in accordance with such procedure, and if there is still no confirmed prize winner after such attempts have been made, if any, the applicable prize may go unawarded.

PRIZES/ODDS : One (1) Grand Prize is available. The Grand Prize consists of: (i) two (2) tickets (one (1) for the Grand Prize winner and one (1) for a guest) to attend a fan event screening of the motion picture “Rambo: Last Blood” (the “Fan Event Screening”), currently anticipated to take place in New York, New York on September 18, 2019; (ii) two (2) roundtrip coach airfare for the Grand Prize winner and one (1) guest from a major airport near Grand Prize winner’s place of residence; (iii) two (2) nights’ hotel accommodations for the Grand Prize winner and his or her travel companion at a New York area hotel as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion (one room, double occupancy, room and tax only); and (iv) ground transportation to and from the airport and hotel in New York. Any other costs associated with acceptance or use of the Grand Prize is at the Grand Prize winner’s and their guest’s sole expense, including, but not limited to, any ground transportation associated with the Grand Prize except as set forth herein, rental car(s), parking fees, gasoline, tolls, food and beverages. All details of the Grand Prize (including but not limited to any anticipated dates and times) are subject to change at Sponsor’s sole discretion. The approximate retail value (“ARV”) of the Grand Prize is $2,000. The ARV represents Sponsor’s good faith determination of the actual fair market value and, as ultimately determined by Sponsor, is final and binding and cannot be challenged or appealed. In the event that a stated ARV is more than the actual fair market value, the difference will not be awarded in cash or otherwise. The Grand Prize is non-transferable and no substitution or cash equivalents will be made except as provided herein at the Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize (or a component thereof) for one of equal or greater value, if the Grand Prize should become unavailable for any reason.

“Rambo: Last Blood” is scheduled for theatrical release September 20, 2019. The Fan Event Screening, if any, is anticipated to occur on September 18, 2019, but the specific date is subject to change. Nothing set forth herein shall be construed to require Sponsor to hold a screening of “Rambo: Last Blood” at any particular time, or at all. Once the Grand Prize winner’s guest is designated, he/she may not be substituted, except at the Sponsor’s sole discretion. “Rambo: Last Blood” is currently rated R (for strong graphic violence, grisly images, drug use and language) by the Motion Picture Association of America. If the Grand Prize winner is unable to participate in the Grand Prize trip during the dates set forth by Sponsor, the Grand Prize will be forfeited in its entirety. In the event that the Fan Event Screening does not or cannot take place as scheduled or at all, for reasons included but not limited to scheduling conflicts, cancellations, postponement, an event of “Force Majeure” (defined below), or for any other reason, then in lieu of the Fan Event Screening trip, the Grand Prize winner will receive the remaining components, if any, of the Grand Prize, which shall constitute full satisfaction of Sponsor’s prize obligation to the Grand Prize winner, and no other or additional compensation will be awarded.

The Grand Prize winner’s travel companion must be twenty-one (21) years of age or older, or if such travel companion is under the age of majority in his or her state of residence (a “minor”), the Grand Prize winner must be such minor’s parent or legal guardian, or travel with the written permission of such parent or legal guardian in form and substance acceptable to Sponsor in its sole discretion. In the event a Grand Prize winner’s residence is close enough to New York, New York such that air transportation and/or hotel accommodation is deemed by Sponsor in its sole discretion to be unnecessary, the applicable Grand Prize will not include air transportation and/or hotel accommodation and no other substitution or compensation will be provided in lieu thereof. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute ground transportation for air transportation if the Grand Prize winner resides within 150 miles of New York, New York. The Grand Prize winner and his or her travel companion must travel together on the same itinerary and must possess all required travel documents, including visas and valid passports, if and as applicable, and comply with any applicable hotel check-in requirements, such as presentation of a major credit card. All aspects of the travel portions of the Grand Prize must be conducted on such dates as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. The dates of departure and return are subject to change at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Airfare may not include government taxes, Passenger Facility Charge or September 11th Security Fee. Airline tickets are non-refundable/non-transferable and are not valid for upgrades and/or frequent flyer miles. Other travel restrictions and blackout dates may apply. All airline tickets are subject to the vagaries of flight variation, work stoppages, and schedule or route changes. The ARV for travel prizes may vary depending upon points of departure and destination and fare fluctuations. Sponsor reserves the right to structure travel routes and select hotels in its sole discretion. The ARV for travel prizes is an estimate made before the Sweepstakes begins. The Grand Prize winner will not receive cash or any other form of compensation if actual travel costs are less than the estimate made in these Official Rules. The round trip air transportation element for any travel prize begins and ends at the point of departure. No interest will be awarded on cash prizes. Other hotel fees are not included and if applicable may be payable at the time of check-out by the winner/guest. A deposit or payment in advance, or presentation of a credit card by the Grand Prize winner, may be required at the time of check-in at the hotel. Any hotel cancellations or changes to hotel reservations after confirmation must be made with the hotel directly, and the Grand Prize winner is solely responsible for any charges and/or fees arising from changes made directly with the hotel. In the event the Grand Prize winner and/or his or her travel companion engages in behavior that, as determined by Promotion Entities in its sole discretion, is obnoxious or threatening, illegal or that is intended to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person, Sponsor reserves the right to terminate the trip or other applicable experience early, in whole or in part, and send the Grand Prize winner and/or his or her travel companion home with no further compensation. The Grand Prize restrictions/conditions stated herein are not all-inclusive and the Grand Prize described above may be subject to additional restrictions/conditions, which may be stated in the Prize Claim Documents (as defined below) and/or other travel documents.

Actual odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Promotion Period.

GENERAL PRIZE CONDITIONS : No cash alternative or substitution of prizes will be allowed, except Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to substitute prizes of comparable value if any prize listed is unavailable, in whole or in part, for any reason. The Grand Prize will be awarded only if the potential prize winner fully complies with these Official Rules. All portions of the Grand Prize are non-assignable and non-transferable. Any prizes pictured in point-of-sale, online, television and print advertising, promotional packaging, and other Sweepstakes materials are for illustrative purposes only.All details and other restrictions of the Grand Prize not specified in these Official Rules will be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. The Grand Prize winner shall be solely responsible for all federal, state and/or local taxes, and the reporting consequences thereof, and for any other fees or costs associated with the Grand Prize and will receive an IRS Form 1099 reflecting the ARV of the Prize. The potential Grand Prize winner may be required to execute an Affidavit of Eligibility, a Liability Release, and (where imposing such condition is legal) a Publicity Release (collectively, “Prize Claim Documents”). If any potential winner fails or refuses to sign and return all Prize Claim Documents within ten (10) days of prize notification, or such other time as indicated by Sponsor in its sole discretion, the winner may be disqualified and an alternate winner may be selected.

Promotion Entities makes no warranties, and hereby disclaims any and all warranties, express or implied, concerning any prize furnished in connection with the Sweepstakes. WITHOUT LIMITING THE GENERALITY OF THE FOREGOING, SUCH PRIZES ARE PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AND SPONSOR HEREBY DISCLAIMS ALL SUCH WARRANTIES, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND/OR NON-INFRINGEMENT.

GENERAL LIABILITY RELEASE/FORCE MAJEURE : Acceptance of a prize constitutes winner’s (or any minor winner’s parent or legal guardian) permission for the Promotion Entities to use winner’s name, photograph, likeness, voice, biographical information, statements and address (city and state) for advertising and/or publicity purposes worldwide and in all forms of media now known or hereafter developed, in perpetuity, without further compensation. Entrants (and any minor entrant’s parent or legal guardian) agree that the Promotion Entities (i) shall not be responsible or liable for, and are hereby released from, any and all costs, injuries, losses or damages of any kind, including, without limitation, death and bodily injury, due in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, to participation in the Sweepstakes or any Sweepstakes-related activity, or from entrants’ acceptance, receipt, possession and/or use or misuse of any prize, and (ii) have not made any warranty, representation or guarantee express or implied, in fact or in law, with respect to any prize, including, without limitation, to such prize’s quality or fitness for a particular purpose. Sponsor assumes no responsibility for any damage to an entrant’s, or any other person’s, computer system which is occasioned by accessing the Website or otherwise participating in the Sweepstakes, or for any computer system, phone line, hardware, software or program malfunctions, or other errors, failures, delayed computer transmissions or network connections that are human or technical in nature. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, Sponsor is not responsible for incomplete, illegible, misdirected, misprinted, late, lost, damaged, stolen, or postage-due prize notifications; or for lost, interrupted, inaccessible or unavailable networks, servers, satellites, Internet service providers, websites, or other connections; or for miscommunications, failed, jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected computer, telephone or cable transmissions; or for any technical malfunctions, failures, difficulties or other errors of any kind or nature; or for the incorrect or inaccurate capture of information, or the failure to capture any information. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual who is found to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes or the Website, to be acting in violation of these Official Rules, or to be acting in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner, or with the intent to disrupt or undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes, or to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person, and Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages and other remedies from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. No mechanically reproduced, illegible, incomplete, forged, software-generated or other automated multiple entries will be accepted. Sponsor reserves the right to modify, extend, suspend, or terminate the Sweepstakes if it determines, in its sole discretion, that the Sweepstakes is technically impaired or corrupted or that fraud or technical problems, failures or malfunctions or other causes beyond Sponsor’s control have destroyed or severely undermined or to any degree impaired the integrity, administration, security, proper play and/or feasibility of the Sweepstakes as contemplated herein. In the event an insufficient number of eligible entries are received and/or Sponsor is prevented from awarding prizes or continuing with the Sweepstakes as contemplated herein by any event beyond its control, including but not limited to fire, flood, natural or man-made epidemic of health of other means, earthquake, explosion, labor dispute or strike, act of God or public enemy, satellite or equipment failure, riot or civil disturbance, terrorist threat or activity, war (declared or undeclared) or any federal state or local government law, order, or regulation, public health crisis, order of any court or jurisdiction, or other cause not reasonably within Sponsor’s control (each a “Force Majeure” event or occurrence), then subject to any governmental approval which may be required, Sponsor shall have the right to modify, suspend, extend or terminate the Sweepstakes. If the Sweepstakes is terminated before the designated end date, Sponsor will (if possible) select the winner in a random drawing from all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the date of the event giving rise to the termination. Inclusion in such drawing shall be each entrant’s sole and exclusive remedy under such circumstances. Only the type and quantity of prizes described in these Official Rules will be awarded. These Official Rules cannot be modified or amended in any way except in a written document issued in accordance with law by a duly authorized representative of Sponsor. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these rules shall otherwise remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein.

GOVERNING LAW/JURISDICTION : ALL ISSUES AND QUESTIONS CONCERNING THE CONSTRUCTION, VALIDITY, INTERPRETATION AND ENFORCEABILITY OF THESE OFFICIAL RULES OR THE RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS OF ENTRANTS OR SPONSOR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SWEEPSTAKES SHALL BE GOVERNED BY AND CONSTRUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE INTERNAL LAWS OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA WITHOUT GIVING EFFECT TO ANY CHOICE OF LAW OF CONFLICT OF LAW RULES OR PROVISIONS THAT WOULD CAUSE THE APPLICATION OF ANY OTHER STATE’S LAWS.

ARBITRATION PROVISION : By participating in this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees: (i) that any and all disputes the entrant may have with, or claims entrant may have against, the Promotion Entities relating to, arising out of or connected in any way with (a) the Sweepstakes, (b) the awarding or redemption of any prize, and/or (c) the determination of the scope or applicability of this agreement to arbitrate, will be resolved exclusively by final and binding arbitration administered by JAMS and conducted before a sole arbitrator in accordance with the rules of JAMS; (ii) this arbitration agreement is made pursuant to a transaction involving interstate commerce, and shall be governed by the Federal Arbitration Act (“FAA”), 9 U.S.C. §§ 1-16; (iii) the arbitration shall be held in Los Angeles, California; (iv) the arbitrator’s decision shall be controlled by the terms and conditions of these Official Rules and any of the other agreements referenced herein that the applicable entrant may have entered into in connection with the Sweepstakes; (v) the arbitrator shall apply California law consistent with the FAA and applicable statutes of limitations, and shall honor claims of privilege recognized at law; (vi) there shall be no authority for any claims to be arbitrated on a class or representative basis, arbitration can decide only entrant’s and/or Sponsor’s individual claims; the arbitrator may not consolidate or join the claims of other persons or parties who may be similarly situated; (vii) the arbitrator shall not have the power to award punitive damages against the entrant or Sponsor; (viii) in the event that the administrative fees and deposits that must be paid to initiate arbitration against Sponsor exceed $125 USD, and entrant is unable (or not required under the rules of JAMS) to pay any fees and deposits that exceed this amount, Sponsor agrees to pay them and/or forward them on entrant’s behalf, subject to ultimate allocation by the arbitrator; (ix) if the entrant is able to demonstrate that the costs of arbitration will be prohibitive as compared to the costs of litigation, Sponsor will pay as much of entrant’s filing and hearing fees in connection with the arbitration as the arbitrator deems necessary to prevent the arbitration from being cost-prohibitive; and (x) with the exception of subpart (vi) above, if any part of this arbitration provision is deemed to be invalid, unenforceable or illegal, or otherwise conflicts with the rules of JAMS, then the balance of this arbitration provision shall remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with its terms as if the invalid, unenforceable, illegal or conflicting provision were not contained herein. If, however, subpart (vi) is found to be invalid, unenforceable or illegal, then the entirety of this arbitration provision shall be null and void, and neither entrant nor Sponsor shall be entitled to arbitrate their dispute. For more information on JAMS and/or the rules of JAMS, visit their website at www.jamsadr.com.