Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — On Friday, WGN Radio honored the newest members of the legendary station's Walk of Fame 2019.

Longtime midday show host John Williams is among the inductees this year, along with reporter and anchor Andrea Darlas, who also reported for WGN-TV.

Also enshrined are sales and marketing department veteran Marlene Wells, who will celebrate 52 years at the station next month, and the late Sam Weinstein, who was the "tenpin tattler" on WGN's bowling show that aired for 60 years.