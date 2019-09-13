The Chicago area will be treated to a warm, sunny and generally dry early-fall weekend, allowing waterlogged north portions of the metro area a chance to dry out. Repeat thundery deluges swamped north portions of the Chicago area both Wednesday and Thursday nights with many locations receiving upwards of six inches of rain, flooding basements and viaducts, closing roads and sending area rivers into flood. Heaviest Thursday night rainfall totals were recorded in locations from Wisconsin state line south to the northern suburbs with four inches of rain logged at Capron, Belvidere and Elgin. Amounts tapered off sharply to the south with 1.35 inches at O’Hare, 0.68 inches at Midway and 0.53 inches at Oak Forest. Weekend temperatures will be summery with highs reaching the lower 80s. Little, if any, rain is expected, though an isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out Saturday night and Sunday.
Warm and dry weekend to follow recent deluges
