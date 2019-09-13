× Trial begins in murder of 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee

CHICAGO — Jury selection begins Friday for the man accused of killing 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee.

Dwright Boone-Doty wanted to act as his own lawyer but when a judge rejected his plea for more time to prepare his case, Doty asked for a court-appointed attorney.

Prosecutors said he killed Tyshawn in 2015 to send a message to his father, Pierre Stokes, a purported member of a rival gang.

Doty and a second defendant, Corey Morgan, will be tried together but before separate juries.

The third man accused in the attack, the alleged getaway driver Kevin Edwards, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in exchange for a 25-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors say Edwards drove Doty and Morgan to Dawes Park on the city’s South Side on the afternoon of Nov. 2, 2015, and waited with Morgan in the SUV while Boone-Doty approached Tyshawn, struck up a conversation, dribbled his basketball, offered to buy him a juice box and then led him to the alley, where he shot him several times at close range.